Police chief backs calls for inquiry into Rangers prosecutions

Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has said he supports calls for an inquiry into the malicious prosecutions of former Rangers FC administrators Paul Clark and David Whitehouse.

Mr Clark and Mr Whitehouse were recently awarded £10.5 million in damages for their indictment in 2014 following their involvement in the administration of the Glasgow club in 2012, for which all charges were later dismissed or dropped.

Lord Advocate James Wolffe, who was not in post at the time of the prosecution, this week apologised and also backed calls for an independent judge-led inquiry into what went wrong, conceding the judge may come from out-with Scotland.

Mr Livingstone has now also leant his support to calls for an inquiry, as he appeared before the Public Audit and Post Legislative Scrutiny Committee at Holyrood on Thursday.

“I did listen to the debate in the Scottish Parliament yesterday and heard from the Lord Advocate and a number of members,” he said.

Lord Advocate James Wolffe has apologised to Mr Clarke and Mr Whitehouse (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

“I shared the levels of concern that were expressed and I also share what was the will of Parliament that the role of Police Scotland would be included with any judicial inquiry that is then established.

“I give my full commitment to participate fully with that, I agree that there should be an inquiry into the circumstances and I give my commitment that the Police Service of Scotland will contribute to and co-operate fully with any inquiry that arises.”

Mr Livingstone also said he had authorised a financial settlement for both men, although he was not allowed to say how much it was.

He told the committee: “In regard to two individuals, I was able, through my representatives, to engage and make reparation in regard to both Mr Clark and Mr Whitehouse within the limits of my authority.

“I’m allowed to settle issues if I think it is legitimate to do so, and I did do it in this case, and that was within my limit which was £75,000 in respect of each individual.

“In the interests of full transparency I also authorised a commensurate payment of legal expenses in regard of both individuals.”