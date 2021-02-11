Tourism industry handed £25m in Covid-19 support

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s tourism industry is to receive support worth £25 million.

Tourism Secretary Fergus Ewing announced the additional cash injection for schemes run by VisitScotland.

The money will be split between a business support fund for coach operators, as well as the marine and outdoor tourism restart fund, the visitor attractions support fund and the sector destination operational and market readiness fund.

Tourism Secretary Fergus Ewing said the Government is committed to supporting the industry (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The tour guides fund, the Scottish country sports tourism restart fund, the campervan and motorhome rental operators fund and two other funds aimed at tour operators will also benefit.

Mr Ewing said: “We are committed to supporting Scotland’s vital tourism and hospitality sectors through the current restrictions so that we have a viable industry ready to trade when the time is right.

“This additional £25 million will boost existing funds this financial year and will support the short-term response to the Scottish Tourism Recovery Taskforce recommendations.”

The Scottish Government previously announced more than £100 million in support for tourism firms in December.