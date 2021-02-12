Bursary offered to dental students forced to repeat final year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dental students forced to repeat their final year will be given a bursary by the Scottish Government.

Dental schools in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh have taken the decision to defer graduation for final year students, citing a lack of practical clinical experience in aerosol-generating procedures such as drilling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Graduation for students in Aberdeen has been deferred to the winter, while their counterparts in Glasgow and Edinburgh will not complete their studies until next summer.

Public health minister Mairi Gougeon has now said those affected will be eligible for a bursary that is equal to the level of their student loans, totalling between £4,750 and £6,750, while also being able to apply for other types of support.

She said: “This difficult but necessary decision by Scotland’s dental schools will be extremely disappointing news for dental students across the country.

“This is not their fault and that is why the Scottish Government is doing all we can to support them and ensure they do not suffer financially.

Students have been unable to gain enough practical experience, due to the pandemic (PA)

“Due to the potential risk of spreading Covid from aerosol-generating procedures, dental training has had to be restricted and many students have not gained the necessary clinical experience this year, which has resulted in the difficult decision to defer graduation.

“To ensure dental students who have to repeat a year are supported, we are giving each student an extra year’s bursary to the value of their normal student loan of up to £6,750.”

Despite the change to dental courses, the minister is confident students in other fields will not need to repeat a year.

“Aerosol procedures are common in dentistry placements and unusual in other student placements,” she said.

“Therefore we are assured that despite the wider impact on clinical placements for other controlled entry university subjects, such as medicine, nursing and midwifery, students on those courses will not be required to repeat a year and any extensions to their programmes will be covered by other arrangements.

“The quality and calibre of dental treatment in Scotland is outstanding and it needs to be protected by taking the appropriate measures in education to ensure future dental professionals have reached the General Dental Council’s standard of clinical competence and can enter the workforce with confidence.”