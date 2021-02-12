Schools catch-up plan and recruitment of 3,000 teachers urged by Tories

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

The Scottish Government should form a “catch-up plan” to address the disruption to schooling caused by the pandemic, Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said.

He has called for the recruitment of 3,000 more teachers over the course of the next Parliament, at a cost of £550 million, as well as a national tutoring programme.

He also said extensive research should be carried out to understand the depth of disruption the virus has caused to education, as pupils endure a second period of schools being mostly closed.

The Scottish Government pledged to recruit a further 1,400 teachers last year, with statistics released in December showing a rise of 1,153 during 2020.

Mr Ross said: “We owe it to the younger generation to treat Scotland’s classroom crisis as a national emergency, and that is why our catch-up plan is so important.

Mr Ross said the plan would ensure ‘no child misses out on opportunities due to the pandemic’ (Colin D Fisher/Scottish Conservatives/PA)

“Children have missed out on months of proper schooling and the SNP’s remote education has been poor and patchy. A significant long-term catch-up effort is required to avoid creating a lost generation.

“The Scottish Government needs to invest in tutoring for the most disadvantaged, recruit 3,000 new teachers and conduct extensive and urgent research.

“These measures would ensure that no child misses out on opportunities due to the pandemic and they are all enabled to catch up and excel. Times are far from normal. It is time to think creatively.”

Mr Ross said the tutoring programme should use the expertise of supply teachers, student teachers and other tutors to help the most disadvantaged children recover, with ring-fenced Government funds available.

More support should also be put in place for children at key educational transition stages, such as moving into primary or secondary school, he said, after a Scottish Government study found these pupils have been more impacted by Covid-19 disruption.