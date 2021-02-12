Record day of coronavirus vaccinations but appointments will soon be reduced

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has seen another day of record Covid-19 vaccinations, but the Health Secretary said the number of appointments will soon have to be reduced due to a lack of supplies and other factors.

Jeane Freeman gave the latest vaccination and coronavirus case figures at the Scottish Government’s daily briefing on Friday.

She said 67 deaths of people with Covid-19 and 830 positive tests have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

It brings the death total under the daily measure to 6,666.

Ms Freeman added that 1,113,628 people had received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Friday morning.

This is 64,881 more than the previous day’s figure – another new daily record.

But she said the number of vaccine appointments in Scotland will need to be reduced in the next few weeks.

“The uptake we have seen so far has been both remarkable and very welcome,” she said.

“A combination of circumstances – remarkably high uptake, a temporary reduction in supply from Pfizer and the need to ensure people can receive second doses on time – means we need to reduce the number of appointments we schedule over the next few weeks.

“As soon as supply improves our programme will scale up again.”

She said the vaccination programme in Scotland remains on course to hit its targets.

The Health Secretary also said the Scottish Government has received reports of people breaching coronavirus restrictions around funerals, which limits the number of people attending to 20.

“I want to remind people that that limit of 20 is still in place and that unfortunately it is there for a really good reason,” she said.

She urged people arranging a funeral to think about the restrictions when sending invitations, adding that people who want to attend a funeral but are unable to due to the limit should “please respect that fact”.

She added: “Maybe find out if it is possible to see the service by other means such as live streaming, and check with the person organising about the other ways in which you can pay your respects.

“But please, don’t simply turn up. This places the organisers in a terrible position and it also of course increases the risk that virus will spread as a result of the event.”