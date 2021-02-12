Second outbreak of bird flu in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A second outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Scotland.

The Scottish Government said a flock of kept birds at a gamebirds rearing site in Leven, Fife, has tested positive for the H5N1 strain of avian influenza.

The birds on site will be culled and temporary control zones of 1.8 miles (3km) and six miles (10km) have been set up to limit disease risk.

A range of controls are in place in these zones, including restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure.

The latest outbreak follows confirmation of cases of the H5N8 strain in a flock of free range chickens on a poultry farm in Sanday, Orkney, in December.

Thirty-nine birds in that flock died and the remaining 11 were put down.

Scotland’s Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas said: “We are conducting further tests to establish the pathogenicity of avian influenza H5N1 in a flock of birds in Leven, Glenrothes.

“We have already made clear that all bird keepers – whether major businesses or small keepers with just a few birds – must ensure that their biosecurity is up to scratch to protect their birds from disease and prevent any contact between their birds and wild birds.

“Keepers who are concerned about the health or welfare of their flock should seek veterinary advice immediately. Your private vet, or your local Animal and Plant Health Agency office, will also be able to provide practical advice on keeping your birds safe from infection.

“Any dead wild swans, geese, ducks or gulls, falcons or other birds of prey, or five or more dead wild birds of other species in the same location, should be reported to the Defra dead wild bird helpline.”

The Scottish Government said public health advice is that the risk to human health from the virus is very low.

Food standards bodies advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers and do not affect the consumption of poultry products including eggs.

Producers and bird keepers are reminded to comply with the order to house birds that came into effect on December 14 or ensure they are kept separate from wild birds and follow biosecurity procedures.

Rural Affairs Minister Ben Macpherson said “The Scotland-wide Avian Influenza Prevention Zone remains in force. Whether you have just a few birds or thousands of birds, you are legally required to keep your birds indoors, or take appropriate steps to keep them separate from wild birds.

“We continue to ask that the public remain vigilant and report any findings of dead wild birds.”