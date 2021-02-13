Weekday coronavirus deaths drop to lowest level since early January

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded 45 deaths from coronavirus and 908 positive tests in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government figures.

The number of people who died after first testing positive for the virus within the previous 28 days has fallen from the 67 announced on Friday.

It brings the total death toll under this measure to 6,711.

Excluding figures published on Sunday and Monday – when figures are artificially low because of weekend registry closures – it is the lowest number of recorded deaths since January 5.

The number of new Covid-19 cases was 78 higher than the 830 reported on Friday, although they accounted for 4.9% of all new tests – down slightly from the previous day’s 5.2%.

There were 59,820 first doses of coronavirus vaccines administered in the 24 hours up until 8.30am on Saturday and a further 443 second doses.

The number of first doses fell by 5,058 compared to Friday’s figure, although there were 72 more second doses.

A total of 1,173,445 people have now received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 14,009 have received their second dose.

As of Friday night, 1,449 people with recently confirmed Covid-19 were in hospital and a further 110 were in intensive care, decreases of 23 and five respectively.

Of the new cases, 235 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 171 were in Lanarkshire, 119 were in the Forth Valley, 104 were in Ayrshire and Arran, and 103 were in Lothian.

NHS Grampian recorded 57 new cases, there were 40 on Tayside, 35 in Fife, 28 in the Highlands, 10 in Dumfries and Galloway, four in the Borders as well as a single case in both the Western Isles and Orkney.