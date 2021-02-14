Grant schemes announced for drug support services

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Drug support services will be able to apply for Scottish Government grants that open for applications from Thursday.

A pair of schemes will be able to award up to £1 million each to improve drug services and increase the capacity of treatment centres.

Charities and third-sector organisations with annual incomes under £1 million can apply for “grassroot” grants of up to £50,000 aimed at growing and improving their work in communities.

A second fund will provide up to £100,000 to residential and community services, with the intention of increasing capacity for treatment.

Both funds, which are administered by the Corra Foundation, will open for bids from February 18 and will allocate money before March 31 – the end of the financial year.

The funding is part of the £5 million support package announced by the First Minister last month in response to Scotland’s record-high drug deaths.

Figures for 2019 revealed 1,264 people died of drug misuse, a 6% increase from 2018 and more than double the number of deaths in 2014.

It is the sixth consecutive year that drug deaths rose in Scotland.

The minister for drugs policy, Angela Constance, said: “I am delighted to support grassroots and third-sector organisations to extend their services.

“The grassroots fund will help organisations working on the frontline that do vital and invaluable work.

“They often exist on shoestring budgets and this extra funding can help provide more security so they can stabilise or increase capacity and extend services to provide further reach into the community for people who experience problem drug use and their families.

“The improvement fund will help us get more people into treatment. We know the number of individuals who drop out of support and treatment services is too high.

“This funding will support activities which lead to quick access to treatment and support for families.

Minister for drug policy Angela Constance (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It can also be used for residential rehabilitation and collaborative approaches which help people address all the underlying challenges that they face.

“A national mission is needed – those whose life is blighted by drugs are our relatives, our friends, our neighbours.

“Our vision is for a culture of change: a culture of compassion devoid of stigma in which people are given a real chance of recovery.”