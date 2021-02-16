Scotland records 49 more coronavirus deaths

Scotland has recorded 49 deaths from coronavirus and 773 positive tests in the past 24 hours, latest figures show.
It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 6,764.
The latest Scottish Government statistics show 193,148 people have tested positive in Scotland, up from 192,375 the previous day.
The daily test positivity rate is 6%, down from 7%.
There are 1,383 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 45 in 24 hours, and 100 patients are in intensive care, down by two.
A total of 1,288,004 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday morning and 17,137 have received their second dose.
Support The Courier today.
The Courier is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever — which is why our key content is free. However, you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Courier from just £5.99 a month. Because Local Matters.Subscribe