Scotland records 49 more coronavirus deaths

Scotland has recorded 49 deaths from coronavirus and 773 positive tests in the past 24 hours, latest figures show.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 6,764.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 193,148 people have tested positive in Scotland, up from 192,375 the previous day.

1,632,940 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 773 to 193,148 Sadly 49 more patients who tested positive have died (6,764 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/N7NbbAPOcf — Scottish Government (@scotgov) February 16, 2021

The daily test positivity rate is 6%, down from 7%.

There are 1,383 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 45 in 24 hours, and 100 patients are in intensive care, down by two.

A total of 1,288,004 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday morning and 17,137 have received their second dose.