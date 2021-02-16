Lib Dem MSP offers ‘unreserved apology’ after apparently swearing at minister

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has offered an unreserved apology to the Scottish Government’s children’s minister after apparently swearing at her during a Holyrood meeting.

Cameras covering a virtual meeting of the Equalities and Human Rights Committee appeared to show the Lib Dem saying: “F*** you, Maree.”

As a row over his language broke out, Mr Cole-Hamilton said he had lost his temper over the Scottish Government “backsliding on children’s rights once again”.

Alex Cole-Hamilton apologised ‘unreservedly’ to children’s minister Maree Todd (Jane Barlow/PA)

He accepted that he had “muttered something under my breath that I shouldn’t have”, and apologised to the minister.

Ms Todd however tweeted to him: “No Alex. You do not get away with that.

“It was an appalling way to behave towards a female colleague. You do not get to blame me for your bad behaviour.”

Ms Todd also said while the “swearing is appalling the face contorted with anger also requires some explanation”, adding that she would be “grateful to hear it”.

Hands up, I lost my temper here. I was frustrated by your government backsliding on children’s rights once again (as long-grassing UNCRC incorporation would have been). Nevertheless I muttered something under my breath that I shouldn’t have and I apologise. https://t.co/xNrUJayMLa — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) February 13, 2021

As Holyrood met again for the first time since the incident, which took place on Thursday, Mr Cole-Hamilton said he wanted to “try and make things right”.

He stated: “On Thursday in an exchange on children’s rights with the minister Maree Todd I was captured on camera mouthing language that was neither parliamentary nor respectful.

“I apologise unreservedly to the minister.

“Each of us in this chamber should strive to reflect the better natures of the people we are sent here to serve. I am very sorry and I will reflect on that.”