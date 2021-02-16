National care service will have equal footing with NHS, says Freeman

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The proposed national care service would have equal footing with the NHS, the Health Secretary has said.

Jeane Freeman said plans for a new national service for adult social care were moving forward.

Earlier this month, a review recommended a new service which would oversee delivery of social care, aim to improve standards, ensure enhanced pay and conditions for workers.

MSPs debated Derek Feeley’s review in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Ms Freeman said: “What the report centrally says is we need to accord adult social care the same value in everything we do – in its delivery and how we treat its workforce – as we do our NHS.

“The review’s report has been widely welcomed.”

The Health Secretary also announced a £20 million fund to help people with complex needs enjoy a better quality of life.

She added: “I want to work towards parity with the National Health Service, where healthcare and social care are both free at the point of delivery.

“So we will work with local partners as quickly as practical to end all charges for non-residential care.”

A minimum set of standards the social care workforce can expect will be agreed by the end of May, she said.

Conservative MSP Donald Cameron said there had been a “tragic loss of life” in Scotland’s care homes during the pandemic, with more than 3,000 care home deaths linked to coronavirus.

He repeated his party’s call for a public inquiry into the deaths.

Mr Cameron said the national care service “must avoid becoming a centralised, monolithic structure”.

Monica Lennon said Scottish Labour had long campaigned for a national care service (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Labour’s Monica Lennon said her party had long campaigned for a national care service.

She said: “Sadly, this was rejected by Nicola Sturgeon when she was the Health Secretary.”

Ms Lennon called on a minimum £15 an hour pay package to be agreed for social care staff.

She added: “As it stands, too much money has leaked out of care to offshore to tax havens.

“Care should always be about people, not about profits.

“The report criticises the market-based system but then largely recommends leaving the market-based system in place with a bit more regulation.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton said his party had concerns about too much centralisation (Danny Lawson/PA)

Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said his party had “significant concern” the national care service would lead to too much centralisation.

He said: “We need only look at the problems that came with the amalgamation of Police Scotland and Scotland’s regional police forces to see the difficulties that can arise from a ‘central belt knows best’ approach.”

Speaking for the Scottish Greens, John Finnie said his party supported calls for a national care service.

Mr Finnie said: “I hope that through time we would see the warmth and affection from a national care service that we have seen delivered by the NHS.”