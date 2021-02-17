Countries relied too much on flu plans at start of pandemic, Sturgeon claims

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Countries in the western world relied too heavily on flu pandemic planning in the early part of the Covid-19 outbreak, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister and her Government have been criticised after a report by Audit Scotland found there had been key planning failures at the onset of the pandemic relating to personal protective equipment (PPE) and social care capacity.

Opposition parties have also accused the Scottish Government of not learning lessons from a number of flu pandemic exercises undertaken in the years before coronavirus hit.

Responding to the accusations at First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon said “no amount” of planning for a flu pandemic could have prepared Scotland fully for Covid-19.

“No amount of preparedness for a flu pandemic would have been sufficient in the face of the situation that we actually encountered,” she said in response to Tory Holyrood leader Ruth Davidson.

“However well prepared we’d been for flu, it became clear quite quickly that we were dealing with something of a completely different nature.

“I actually think the more valid criticism of the Scottish Government, and indeed governments across the western world, is that we relied, in the early stages of the pandemic, too much on flu preparations and perhaps hadn’t done enough to prepare for the experiences of Sars-type outbreaks.

“That’s one of the key lessons I think that governments across the western world will have to learn and, of course, we’ll add that to the lessons that the Audit Scotland report has for us.”

Ruth Davidson said there had been a ‘catalogue of missed opportunities’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The First Minister also defended her Government’s response, quoting a passage from the report which said: “The Government and the NHS responded quickly to the rapidly developing pandemic.”

But Ms Davidson said there was a “catalogue of missed opportunities on the part of the Scottish Government”.

She pointed to a recommendation in three separate reports on pandemic planning that more should be done to protect care homes, adding that a consultation on possible changes did not close until six months before Covid-19 hit Scotland.

“But in that six months, the guidance was never updated and no updates were ever published,” she said.

“Crucially, that means care homes were left to face the pandemic with guidance almost a decade old and hopelessly out of date.”

Ms Davidson asked if lives could have been saved if the guidance was changed sooner.

The First Minister replied: “Again, no, I don’t accept that.

“It’s simply not true to say there was not guidance issued to care homes. There was guidance issued to care homes right at the start of the pandemic.

“I have been and will continue to be very candid, I think if we could turn the clock back and if we could have then the knowledge that we have now about the nature of the pandemic we were dealing with we would have done certain things differently in care homes and I desperately wish we could have that time again.”

The First Minister said there have been improvements in infection control, vaccination and testing in care homes.

Scottish Labour interim leader Jackie Baillie also grilled Ms Sturgeon on the report, saying: “The First Minister referenced flu planning, but the flu pandemic planning the Government did carry out repeatedly highlighted vulnerabilities in PPE supplies and in social care – the very areas of challenge in this pandemic.

Labour interim leader Jackie Baillie questioned whether there had been ‘incompetence or negligence’ on the part of the Scottish Government (Danny Lawson/PA)

“If the Scottish Government had acted in advance we would have been in a better position to respond, whatever the virus was.

“First Minister, you had warning after warning after warning.

“So was your failure to act negligence or incompetence?”

The First Minister said Ms Baillie’s question was “demeaning” to those in government and around the country who had worked to deal with the crisis.

She added: “Covid and Sars-type viruses are very, very different to flu. So these are lessons that we have been learning and will continue to learn.

“I simply don’t think it’s true or borne out by the facts that we weren’t prepared on PPE, although we did have, as I have acknowledged, issues in terms of the distribution of PPE early on.”