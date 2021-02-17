Priest plans legal action over church closures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A priest plans to launch legal action against the Scottish Government over lockdown church closures.

Canon Tom White, of St Alphonsus RC Church in the Calton area of Glasgow, has issued a pre-action letter to the Government demanding it lifts lockdown restrictions forcing places of worship to close.

They are only permitted to conduct weddings or funerals – with the number of attendees strictly limited – and to broadcast services online, however south of the border communal worship can continue subject to restrictions on attendance.

Canon Tom, who is being supported by legal advocacy organisation ADF International, said: “As a priest, I have witnessed first-hand the grief and suffering that Covid-19 has caused for my parish members.

“Therefore I know, as a priest, that we need to open my church to be able to support them best in their hour of need.

“I am most encouraged by the support of ADF International in my pursuit of lifting the ban on public worship – an issue which is weighing heavily on the heart of my community at this difficult time.

“I speak for many in the church when I say that it’s very important to keep people safe and well during this pandemic.

“But this can and should be done while also allowing people to fulfil their need to draw close to God and worship in community at the church.

“With appropriate safety measures, we can accommodate both of these outcomes, as is shown in England, Northern Ireland and Wales.”

The Scottish Government has been asked to provide a response before February 23.

Ryan Christopher, director of ADF International in the UK, said: “Freedom of religion is a foundational human right. We support Canon Tom’s efforts because domestic and international law require the government to protect freedom of worship, including in public or in private, individually or in community with others.

“This right should be limited only to the extent that is necessary and proportionate.

“We must find solutions which protect both the vulnerable and those who understand their communal worship to be as essential as food and water.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.

It is already facing a judicial review after another group of religious leaders launched separate legal proceedings.

Breakaway representatives from a range of Christian denominations including the Free Church of Scotland (Continuing), the Free Church of Scotland, and a number of independent churches launched the action stating that the closures are unlawful as they breach human rights law and the Scottish constitution.

Lawyers for the religious leaders said Lord Braid has now granted full permission for a substantive hearing next month, which they said could result in the courts ordering Scottish ministers to allow churches to reopen.

However not every denomination is in agreement with the move.

The Church of Scotland has said it does not think legal action is the right course to take when the country is under threat from Covid-19 and the majority of its members back the temporary restrictions.