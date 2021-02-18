‘Vaccine laziness’ could be issue for younger age groups, says Leitch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Vaccine “laziness” could be a problem among younger people when the inoculation programme reaches their age groups, according to Scotland’s national clinical director.

Jason Leitch said he had been speaking to his counterparts in Israel, which is leading the world in progress with vaccinating its population.

He said that laziness, as opposed to traditional “anti-vaxx” sentiment, was emerging as a cause of slow uptake as programmes moved into younger age groups.

One method of combating this, Professor Leitch suggested, was getting trusted voices on TikTok to share vaccine information.

MSP John Mason had asked about Israel’s experience with the programme, where demand for the jabs among younger people has lagged despite drop-in vaccine centres being open in the middle of cities.

Prof Leitch told Holyrood’s Covid-19 Committee: “They’re the only large country ahead of the UK in terms of percentages of the population vaccinated. They’ve really had an excellent programme

“There is global evidence that as you move down through age groups, people are more vaccine hesitant.

“It’s partly vaccine laziness rather than an actual intellectual approach to it.

“It’s about making it easy for people and finding those individuals.”

Prof Leitch said there was a distinction between people who were vaccine hesitant – and may have genuine questions – and anti-vaccine sentiment.

He said the latest expert thinking was “don’t fight the anti-vaccine advice, just surround every demographic with the correct evidence and advice”.

The Scottish Government would take this approach with younger age groups, he said.

Prof Leitch said: “We’ll use all the third-sector organisations you would expect.

“It won’t be me on TikTok, it will be people they recognise.”

He stressed that vaccine uptake had been very high for the groups the UK has targeted so far, nearing 100% in some cases, meaning “big, big, numbers” could be achieved in the younger age groups.