Scottish Government to publish vaccine supply data weekly

The Scottish Government is to publish data on vaccine supplies following talks with UK ministers and jab providers.

The UK Government has previously asked Holyrood ministers not to publish such data due to security concerns.

But speaking at the coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon said her Government has held discussions with ministers in London, the other devolved governments and vaccine suppliers on the issue for weeks.

The vaccine rollout has now reached more than 1.3 million Scots (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “As a result, the Scottish Government is publishing information today about the supplies we’ve received so far and from next week onwards will publish this data initially on a weekly basis.”

The data will be released on a Tuesday and will give information on vaccinations available until the previous Sunday.

The First Minister added: “We hope that regular publication of this data will be helpful to the media and to the public because it will give a fuller picture of the supplies we are receiving each week and will then allow for a better understanding and indeed closer scrutiny of the progress of the vaccination programme.”

Ms Sturgeon also said that by 8.30am on Thursday, 1,354,966 Scots had received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine – an increase of 34,892 from the previous day.

A total of 69% of 65 to 69-year-olds have been given a first dose, and the First Minister said this means Scotland is “firmly on course to have offered a first dose to everyone in that age group by early March”.

Giving an update on the daily coronavirus figures, she highlighted “more encouraging data” as the test positivity rate fell to 3.8% – down from 5.2% on Wednesday – with 685 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Ms Sturgeon also hailed the latest expected R number estimate – which measures how many people on average a person with the virus infects – as “positive” as it remains below one.

Scotland has recorded 57 deaths of coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours, taking the toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 6,885.

There are 1,261 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 56 in 24 hours, and 95 patients are in intensive care, down four.