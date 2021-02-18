Nicola Sturgeon voices hope that current lockdown will be the last

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants “if at all possible” for the current coronavirus lockdown to be the last, as she confirmed Scotland is still working on an elimination strategy.

But the First Minister stressed that to ensure no further lockdowns are required, the lifting of restrictions must be sustainable.

She warned: “If it is quick at the expense of sustainability, the danger is as we start to look at next winter again, we will be back in lockdown.”

Her comments come ahead of the Scottish Government publishing a new road map out of lockdown next week.

The First Minister, speaking at her regular coronavirus briefing on Thursday, said although “cases are declining in Scotland, test positivity is declining”, the road map will still “be deliberately quite cautious, because none of us want to set this progress back”.

She added: “I want, if at all possible, this lockdown to be the last one we need. That means we need to make our recovery out of lockdown not just as quick as possible, but perhaps more importantly as sustainable as possible so we keep going in the right direction.”

But one health expert warned the First Minister that eliminating coronavirus in Scotland will be “near impossible”

Dr Christine Tait-Burkard, a research fellow in the department of infection and immunity at the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute, said this would be “a very difficult strategy to pursue” because Scotland is a “very multi-cultural society” with “very close links to the continent”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she wants to suppress coronavirus to as low a level as possible (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

She said: “It’s a bit different from Australia and New Zealand where these strategies are indeed quite feasible because the only ports are by air or by boat.

“With the UK those links are very close and people can travel very easily.”

Ms Sturgeon said she has “always been part of the school of thought that says we should be seeking to eliminate” the virus – though she accepted this might mean “something slightly different” in Scotland compared to New Zealand.

The First Minister stressed, however: “That doesn’t change the overall objective.

“We have since last spring, early summer, in Scotland said our objective should be to eliminate, by which I mean supress to as low as possible a level and then try to keep it there.

“Now is that feasible? The evidence and the work that has been done around genomic sequencings says yes, because what it shows is we actually achieved that in the summer in Scotland last year.

“Most of the strains of the virus that had been circulating in Scotland were eliminated and then what happened is it re-seeded, mainly from travel, some overseas travel, some from travel across the UK.

“So we know we can do that. I think we’re still some way off it on the data we have got just now, but I think we are on a path back to that suppression to very low levels.”

When that is achieved, she said the challenge will be to keep coronavirus levels low, saying: “We have got to do better when we get it to those low levels.”

This could mean measures on hygiene, the use of face coverings and physical distancing remain in place once the lockdown is eased, she added.

And the First Minister said: “The worst thing we can do right now, and we can say this not just from theory but partly from our experience last year, is get all of this progress, hard won on the part of all of us, and then let up too quickly so it all runs out of control again and we are back to square one.”