MSP writes to senior police officer over drone use

An MSP has written to a senior officer saying Police Scotland’s intended use of drones goes significantly beyond what was agreed.

John Finnie, convener of the Scottish Parliament’s policing sub-committee, sought clarity on a number of issues around the use of drones.

He said Police Scotland’s data protection impact assessment (DPIA) revealed that drone use would go beyond the “limited scope” agreed with the Scottish Police Authority (SPA).

He also asked if the force’s current or future drones would be used in a covert role.

In his letter to assistant chief constable Mark Williams, Mr Finnie said: “The DPIA refers to the use of drones for policing purposes which significantly exceeds the limited scope agreed by the SPA and Police Scotland, which focuses on searching for missing people in remote areas.

“It also goes beyond those referred to in Police Scotland’s recent evaluation report.

“It indicates that drones are to be used for ‘large scale disorder outside football stadium involving 100s of people.

“‘Imagery used to identify those involved and subsequent criminal proceedings’.

“It also refers to the use of drones at other sporting events, festivals, ‘supporting major policing operations such as demonstrations’, and for the detection of criminal offences.”

Mr Finnie said the DPIA also referred to drones being used to collect imagery for “intelligence purposes”.

His letter continues: “This information contradicts the evidence you provided to the sub-committee that Police Scotland has no plans to use drones covertly, and that this would not be possible due to the drones being flown at a low level and the significant noise they make.

“Could you please clarify whether Police Scotland intends to use its current, or any future drones covertly?”

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said: “We have received correspondence from the Justice Sub-Committee on Policing this afternoon and will be responding in due course.”