Tories demand clarity and certainty from road map out of lockdown

The Scottish Government must provide clarity and certainty to Scots in its updated road map for easing coronavirus restrictions, the Conservatives have said.

In a 20-page report in which the party sets out its asks for the document, the Tories say the Scottish Government must make sure the strategic framework being published next week is a “full road map” out of lockdown.

The Tories want clarity on the order in which restrictions will be eased, and how the rollout of the vaccination programme will be linked to those changes.

The party also wants business support to be simplified into one singular fund with a “10 working day national standard” for responses.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said Scots need clarity on the road ahead (Colin D Fisher/Scottish Conservatives/PA)

One of the key questions to be answered, the party said, is whether the road map will take a regional approach – as was the case last year when restrictions were broken down by council area – or a national one.

Longer term restrictions, for instance around travel and the economy, is also something the report demands.

Tory leader Douglas Ross said: “The single most important thing that government can give to businesses and individuals is certainty going forward.

“There needs to be a complete approach to gradually removing restrictions and ending the lockdown. One key question is whether there will be a local or national approach.

“While we rightly celebrate the world-beating UK and Scottish vaccination programme, now is the time to focus on the future.

“Our measures have one central purpose – to ensure Scotland’s economy can emerge stronger than before lockdown.

“People also need to know what the ‘new normal’ will look like in respect of schooling, the workplace, leisure and travel.

“They are also tired of SNP spin and deserve to know exactly how and why decisions will be reached.

“It’s fantastic that more than 1.3 million Scots have received their first vaccine but they also need to know how vaccination progress will be linked to restrictions being eased.”

The document also pushes policies already touted by the Tory leader after his ascent to the post last year, including the creation of a business advisory council and a one-week “adaptation period” before rule changes are enforced.

The Scottish Government has previously rejected calls for a week gap between the announcement of changes and when they come into effect, citing the fast-moving nature of the virus.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Our revised strategic framework for easing Covid-19 restrictions will be published shortly.

“It will set out how we will use and balance all the tools at our disposal – restrictions and advice, vaccination, test and protect, and travel restrictions – to restore, on a phased basis, greater normality to our everyday lives.”