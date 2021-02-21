UK ministers pledge more support for fishing industry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The fishing industry will be able to draw on more support as it deals with post-Brexit export issues and the impact of coronavirus, UK ministers say.

Cash grants are being made available for more fishing businesses as criteria for a support fund are being expanded.

These will draw on a £23 million fund announced in January to help seafood exporters who were struggling to get produce to their usual markets in the EU.

The fishing industry has also been hit by a drop in demand from the hospitality sector.

A new UK-wide scheme, similar to last year’s Fisheries Response Fund, will open in early March.

Earlier this month, a taskforce made up of the UK Government, the Scottish Government and the seafood industry met to discuss the way forward.

George Eustice said many more businesses would benefit (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “Our fishermen are at the heart of many of our coastal communities and we recognise the impact of coronavirus and the end of the transition period on them.

“This expansion of our £23 million support package will ensure many more businesses can benefit from Government support.

“The coronavirus pandemic has led to the closure of critical markets, and this has been exacerbated by issues faced by exporters at the border.

“We will continue to ensure we are listening to our fishing and seafood industry as we work to resolve these issues, and work with them to build up the industry in the months and years ahead.”

The scheme will involve a single payment which covers a portion of fixed costs over a three-month period from January to March 2021.

Scotland Office minister David Duguid said: “Over the last few months, we have been listening to the seafood industry and have continued to monitor the impacts that the pandemic and export disruption has played on prices, exports and the market.

“I am confident in the quality of Scottish fish and seafood but for many fishing businesses the lack of demand in the hospitality trade in the UK and further afield has had a real impact on market prices.

“While we continue to take steps to beat this virus and work with the sector to resolve export issues – this expanded support scheme will help the many small and medium-sized fishing businesses that support so many of our coastal communities.”

The Scottish Government’s Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “The UK Government has been too slow to support the sector and businesses have been faced with weeks of pain, stress, frustration and anger with Brexit border disruptions and barriers to trade.

“During that time the Scottish Government has stepped in to pick up the pieces. Our £7.75 million package of support for fishers, aquaculture businesses and ports and harbours launched over two weeks ago.

“This revised scheme from the UK Government is only adding further to industry confusion.

“The Scottish Government is best placed to support the seafood industry in Scotland and funds should be distributed through the established Scottish scheme in line with the devolution settlement, which yet again UK Government seems to want to tear up.”