Care home visits to restart from next month

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A union has called for provisions to be put in place before the restart of care home visits, planned for next month.

The Scottish Government has announced plans to allow up to two people for each resident to visit care homes from March, as the effects of the vaccination rollout has seen deaths in care homes drop by 69%, according to National Records of Scotland.

On Wednesday, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman published guidance to care homes saying they should aim to allow two visits per week from early next month, or earlier if they can.

The Health Secretary published the guidance on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The GMB union has said there needs to be more staff in care homes, a whistleblowing protocol for homes not meeting safety standards and “stringent enforcement” of Covid-19 rules.

Rhea Wolfson, from GMB Scotland’s women’s campaign unit, said: “The balance between compassion and safety is precarious at this moment. Confidence is fragile among care home workers and there can be no room for complacency.

“That’s why ahead of the return to care home visits GMB has asked the Scottish Government to ensure the delivery of three basic provisions.”

She added: “Everyone wants to see families reunited but government and employers owe a great debt to these key workers after the last year, and it’s important their voices are now being heard.”

The 36-page document also outlines a number of criteria which should be met, including adequate stores of personal protective equipment (PPE), staff and visitor testing and “high level coverage” of the coronavirus vaccine.

Ms Freeman said: “I am grateful to care home providers and Scottish Care, directors of public health, Care Home Relatives Scotland and partners for helping to develop this guidance and for supporting its implementation.

“Essential visits are unaffected by the resumption of indoor meaningful contact and should always be compassionately and generously enabled by care homes when needed.

“Dedicated advice for care home residents, their friends and relatives will be available on www.nhsinform.scot/openwithcare from today. This summarises the new guidance and the safeguards in place to have meaningful contact as safely as possible.

“We also appreciate that for almost everyone this reconnecting will be an emotional time.”