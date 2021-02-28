Scotland records two more coronavirus deaths as care home visiting set to start

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded two deaths from coronavirus and 572 positive tests in the past 24 hours, the Scottish Government has said.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,131.

The figures show 202,084 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 201,512 the previous day.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded 171 cases, along with 114 in Lothian and 95 in Lanarkshire.

The daily test positivity rate is 3.8%, down from 3.1% the previous day.

There are 837 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 61 in 24 hours, and 78 patients are in intensive care, up four.

As of 8.30am on Sunday, 1,593,695 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, an increase of 23,542 since Saturday.

The figures come as care homes in Scotland are set to allow visitors for the first time in 2021.

The Scottish Government has said that with effective prevention measures in place, homes can allow each resident to have up to two designated visitors each.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has said individual homes should be able to facilitate visits from the beginning of March, or earlier if possible.