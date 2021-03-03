Scotland fans ‘hold answer’ to whether Tartan Army can get to Wembley – Freeman

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has urged football fans to continue to follow coronavirus rules – saying they themselves “hold the answer” to whether they can be inside Wembley when Scotland play England this summer.

The Scotland national team qualified for the rescheduled European Championships in November after a tense penalty shootout with Serbia, but there are concerns the Tartan Army may be excluded from the crunch tie on June 18.

Under current Covid-19 measures, fans remain unable to attend stadiums in Scotland.

But Ms Freeman said it is up to the compliance of Scots to ensure fans can travel to Wembley.

The Health Secretary was speaking at the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh (Andy Buchanan/PA)

“Part of who holds the answer to that question is actually all of us,” she told the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

“It’s all of us abiding by the rules, doing everything we can to make sure that the case numbers come down, the virus is suppressed.

“We try very hard, every step along the way toward that date in the summer, that we’re trying to do everything we can to make sure that the virus has no opportunity to transmit from one person to another and when we are, as adults, called for that vaccination appointment we take that up.

“Our intention is, supplies allowing, that we will have vaccinated every adult over the age of 18 in Scotland by the end of May.

“That is a really important and hopeful target to aim for, so if we can bring all of that together and the data continues to point us in the right direction, then we certainly should be able to celebrate our national team playing in the Euros – hopefully winning in the Euros – and we’ll see whether or not it’s possible at any point along that road for fans to actually be present to witness that.”