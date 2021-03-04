Poll puts support for independence at 53% after drop since October

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Support for Scottish independence stands at 53% but has declined since October, a new poll suggests.

Savanta ComRes carried out polling across the UK for ITV’s Tonight show.

People in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were questioned on support for independence.

A total of 1,008 Scottish adults were interviewed between February 18 and 22.

The research found 53% of Scots would opt to leave the UK if a vote were held tomorrow, down from 58% when Savanta ComRes polled Scots in October.

A separate poll from Survation, which was released on Sunday, found support for independence had dropped to 50% for the first time since June last year.

Commenting on the poll, SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “People in Scotland have the right to decide their own future, in a post-pandemic referendum.

“The issue at the very heart of the election in May will be who has the right to decide what sort of country we should be after the pandemic – the people of Scotland or Boris Johnson?

“While recent polls do make for encouraging reading, the SNP is taking absolutely nothing for granted.

“We will continue to work hard for the people of Scotland and deliver what’s best for the country as we look to recover from this pandemic.”