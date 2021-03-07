No new coronavirus deaths recorded in Scotland as cases continue to fall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Scotland has recorded no coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours and the second lowest number of new daily cases in 2020.

The latest statistics show 390 people tested positive in the past 24 hours, with no fatalities.

It means the number of people who have died with the virus remains at 7,421 under the daily measure.

While death figures tend to be lower at weekends when register offices are closed, the 330 case number is the second lowest recorded this year.

1,712,742 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus. The total confirmed as positive has risen by 390 to 205,498 The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 7,421 Latest update➡️https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux Health advice➡️https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/uu4o3YvUHX — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 7, 2021

On Monday, 386 cases were recorded – the lowest since November.

The daily test positivity rate is 3.2%, up from 3% the previous day.

Coronavirus cases have continued to drop in recent weeks, with the test positivity rate having now been below 5% for 13 days in a row.

The 5% figure is used by the World Health Organisation to determine if the pandemic is under control.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon indicated on Friday that coronavirus measures may be be eased next week as a result of the drop in cases.

She said: “I’m hopeful that next week we might be able to make some relatively minor, but I think important, changes in our ability to meet outdoors and also how young people are able to interact with their friends outdoors.”