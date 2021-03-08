Swinney ‘confident’ that primary school return has not caused Covid spike

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Education Secretary John Swinney is “confident” that the return of younger students to Scotland’s primary schools has not resulted in an increase in coronavirus cases.

He said that infection levels had continued to fall, despite children in nurseries and P1 to P3 returning to the classroom on February 22 – a move that came two weeks ahead of schoolchildren in England.

Mr Swinney, also the Deputy First Minister, insisted that earlier return had happened “because we felt that was a safe thing for us to be able to do because of the low prevalence amongst younger children”.

And Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Gregor Smith, said since then there had only been “one or two small outbreaks” of coronavirus.

There have been 501 new cases of the virus recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours, Mr Swinney announced at Monday’s Covid-19 briefing.

Just one death was recorded over that period, though most registrars officers are closed at weekends, while the latest figures also showed 654 people in hospital confirmed with the virus, a rise of 26 on the previous day, with 59 in intensive care, down two.

Mr Swinney confirmed a further return to school will take place next Monday, March 15, “unless there is some data that emerges that causes us to have pause for thought”.

But he stressed: “At this stage, it doesn’t appear that that is the case.”

All children in P4 to P7 are due to return to the classroom full-time then, with secondary school pupils back “having some form of in-school experience before the Easter holidays” before returning full-time after the break, Mr Swinney said.

All secondary pupils will have ‘some form of in school experience’ before Easter, returning to full-time classes after the holidays, John Swinney said (Jane Barlow/PA)

While he said that was a “big step”, he insisted the return of youngsters to the classroom was being carried out at an “appropriate pace”.

Speaking about the phased return, which contrasts with the approach taken in England, the Education Secretary added: “We judge that to be a sustainable route to take forward.

“We think we have got to exercise caution, we have got to monitor the effect of particular changes we make to make sure there is not a detrimental effect on the spread of the virus.

“As we look at the data just now, with P1 to P3 and early learning having been back since February 22, we can see that there doesn’t appear to be, on the face of it, any damaging effect on the reduction of the prevalence of the virus”.

He added: “We’re obviously seeing continued falls in the number of cases, despite the fact that early learning and childcare and P1 to P3 have been back.

“So I think on data we can be confident that that move has not resulted in any negative impact on virus prevalence.”

Meanwhile, Dr Smith said the R number – the average number of people infected by each person who contracts Covid-19 – had been between 0.7 and 0.9 for the last four weeks.

He said: “We’ll get the data towards the end of this week, which will be the first measuring of R which takes into account the return of schools two weeks ago, so we will be able to see whether there has been any influence on the R number by that return at that point of time.”

But he said authorities had been looking at the impact of some pupils returning closely to see if there is “any evidence of significant widespread transmission within the school estate at this point in time”.

The Chief Medical Officer said there had been “one or two small outbreaks”, adding that while the Government would continue to monitor the situation “at this point in time the data is really encouraging”.