Government approves further £60m to help bus services keep running

More than £60 million of additional funding has been approved by the Scottish Government to help bus operators maintain services during the pandemic.

The new money extends the support of up to £191.3 million provided to increase bus services since June, with the latest increase of up to £61.4 million.

This is to cover the gap between additional operational costs due to Covid-19 and the loss of fare revenue due to physical distancing and reduced demand.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Bus services have been absolutely vital in keeping Scotland moving safely during the coronavirus pandemic – most recently, helping people attend vaccination appointments as well as other essential journeys.

“This additional funding of up to £61.4 million means we can continue to fund operators for just over 12 weeks between April and June, helping to fill the gap between the additional costs of running services due to Covid-19 and reduced ticket income while vital restrictions remain in place.

“While we will continue to do all we can to support our bus industry and our public transport network, it is important that the public continue to follow the most up-to-date travel guidance and to walk, wheel or cycle where possible.”

Paul White, director for the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) in Scotland, said: “CPT welcomes the Government’s continued recognition of the important role the bus network is playing in facilitating essential journeys for key workers, enabling children to return to school, and providing vital travel links to vaccination centres.

“This funding extension will help meet the costs associated with running the network while experiencing significantly reduced capacity.

“CPT will continue to engage with Scottish Government to ensure that bus services provision meets demand as we hopefully gradually and safely transition out of Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing.”