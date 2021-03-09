Sturgeon: Class time for secondary school pupils before Easter will be ‘minimal’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The amount of time that some secondary school students will get back in school before Easter will be “fairly minimal”, Nicola Sturgeon has conceded.

The First Minister came under fire after it emerged older students may only spend a few hours in the classroom before the Easter holidays.

Ms Sturgeon had promised last week that from March 15 all secondary school pupils would be able to return to school part-time, with children in P4 to P7 returning full-time from Monday.

All children will then be back in school full-time after the Easter holidays, Ms Sturgeon said,

But campaigners at Us For Them Scotland have branded the amount of in-school education some children in S1 to S3 will receive before the holidays as “derisory” – saying, in Aberdeen City, pupils in this age group will only receive one three-hour long “wellbeing session” each week, while in East Dunbartonshire children will spend one morning a week in school.

And Scottish Conservative Holyrood leader Ruth Davidson challenged the First Minister, saying the amount of in-class teaching time some youngsters would receive was “less than billed”.

The Tory said: “Parents who have spent months trying to home school and watching their children struggle away from their friends and from face-to-face teaching were expecting a significant change.”

Instead, she claimed parents had branded the hours being offered as “clearly ridiculous”, as well as “a token gesture” and an “absolute joke”.

She urged the First Minister to “look again” at the plans, saying: “Pupils and parents were promised a return to the classroom but from the information they are now getting sent, it is clear that for many this will amount to only a few hours a week at best.”

Nicola Sturgeon was challenged on the Scottish Government’s plans for secondary school children to return to school part time from Monday (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Ms Sturgeon, however, spoke about the “difficult challenges” the Scottish Government was trying to balance with easing restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “I understand that few groups in society have found this more difficult than parents who had have to juggle childcare, with working from home and all the other responsibilities that are part of everyday life. So I understand how important this is.”

All children should be back in the classroom after the Easter break, Ms Sturgeon said, the first time this has happened since before Christmas, with the First Minister insisting this was a “significant change”.

She added that there would also be “some in-school learning for secondary school pupils in the period between now and Easter”.

Speaking about this, Ms Sturgeon said: “Instead of having some young people in secondary school with no in-school contact at all, we have decided to try to do that, even if that is on a fairly minimal basis for the period between now and Easter, in order to try to reacquaint them with school, with their friends, and to prioritise their wellbeing.

“I don’t stand here and say this is perfect, but we need to balance all of this to get schools back, and to get schools back in a way that doesn’t set back the progress of the country overall.”