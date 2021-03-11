Majority of Scots want more Government action on poverty, poll finds

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 60% of Scots want the government to do more to tackle poverty, a poll has found.

A survey for the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) found 73% of people in Scotland believe poverty can be significantly reduced, while 77% support the concept of a minimum income guarantee.

The charity says all political parties must respond to the public’s demand for more action on poverty ahead of the Scottish Parliament elections.

YouGov polled 2,016 Scots between February 16 and 22 for the JRF.

Three in five respondents (63%) felt the Scottish Government could do more to help tackle poverty in Scotland, with more than half (54%) saying more could be done to specifically help low-income families with children.

Poverty was a particularly important issue for younger people, the polling found, with 38% of those aged 16 to 24 saying it was among their top-three issues.

Chris Birt, the JRF’s deputy director for Scotland, said: “Poverty is a high priority in Scottish voters’ minds ahead of the election in May, and parties that wish to resonate with the public’s concerns and values must put a plan to tackle Scotland’s stubbornly high poverty levels at the heart of their campaign for election.

“All parties in Scotland have made a promise to stamp out child poverty. This is a powerful sign that in our country, we will not tolerate the injustice of poverty.

“But progress is worryingly slow, and people believe the government could do more.

“We need to see ambitious and detailed plans from all parties that outline how they can achieve their promise.

“Meeting these targets would mean freeing tens of thousands of children from the grip of poverty, allowing them instead to grow up healthy, safe and ready to thrive as adults.”