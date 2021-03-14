Government aims to introduce Housing Standard for both owned and rented homes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new housing strategy will force all homes in Scotland to meet the same standards.

Currently, the tolerable standard for housing differs depending on if it is owned or rented.

But the Scottish Government, if the SNP win’s May’s election, has pledged to consult on a new standard covering all properties, which would be published in 2023 before going to a parliamentary vote in either 2024 or 2025.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said everyone in Scotland is entitled to ‘a warm, comfortable and safe place to live’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Communities Secretary, Aileen Campbell, said: “Everyone living in Scotland is entitled to a warm, comfortable and safe place to live.

“That’s why we will develop a new Housing Standard which will be aligned to standards for energy efficiency and heating, meeting expectations for housing as a human right and delivering homes that underpin health and wellbeing.

“This will cover all homes, new and existing, with no margins of tolerance for sub-standard accommodation. Importantly we will also enshrine the standard in law.

“The Scottish Government will work with local authorities, registered social landlords, private landlords and communities, to drive improvements to the quality of all homes so that everyone is living in good quality accommodation, regardless of whether they own it or rent it from a private or social landlord.

“Our existing homes need to keep pace with new homes to ensure no one is left behind.”