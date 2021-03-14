Scotland records two more Covid deaths as cases rise by 484

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded two more coronavirus deaths and a further 484 positive cases, the latest figures show.

The Scottish Government’s daily statistics for Sunday show an increase in positive cases from the same point last week, when 390 were recorded.

However, positive cases are down from 639 on Saturday, March 13.

The death toll under the daily measurement – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 7,510.

Registrar offices are often closed at weekends, affecting the reporting of deaths.

Some 461 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 40 are in intensive care.

A total of 1,888,697 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, an increase of 21,574 from the previous day.

Meanwhile, 160,038 people have received their second dose.

On Friday, Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch said a rise in cases over the past five days had left the Government “worried”, but he hoped the trend would merely be a “blip”.

He said: “They haven’t gone up dramatically and it may just be a blip, but we don’t know.”

The Scottish Government is due to announce more details on the route out of lockdown on Tuesday.