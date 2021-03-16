Greens urge Scots to ‘vote like our future depends on it’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Greens have launched their campaign for the 2021 Scottish Parliament election with the slogan “vote like our future depends on it”.

Co-leader Patrick Harvie and Lothians MSP Alison Johnstone kicked off their campaign on Calton Hill in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

They said the party hoped to pick up more seats around the country, with Mr Harvie saying the Greens had pushed the Scottish Government beyond its “comfort zone” in the current parliament.

This May, we are asking you to vote like our future depends on it. #VoteScottishGreens pic.twitter.com/zaQ1RHKeKG — Scottish Greens (@scottishgreens) March 16, 2021

The Greens took six seats at the last election and their support has helped the minority government SNP win key votes at Holyrood.

He told the PA news agency: “We’re going to be asking people in Scotland to vote like our future depends on it, because it really does.

“The decisions that are going to be made in the next few years by the new Scottish Parliament are going to be critical to our future.

“Whether that’s tackling the climate emergency, making sure that future is not just fairer but greener and more equal.

More people than ever will have the Right to Vote in May's Scottish Parliament elections! 🗳️ This includes ANYONE over the age of 16 with residency in Scotland, including people from all countries – and refugees 💚 #RightToVote Register to vote here: https://t.co/SbhTQQXOTa pic.twitter.com/5FCWcCDW5G — Kate Nevens (@katenevens) March 15, 2021

“Or making sure our recovery from Covid means not going back to that exploitative economy of before.”

Asked where he stood on the timing of any future referendum on Scottish independence, Mr Harvie said a majority of Scots supported the idea of having the chance to make a constitutional choice in the next few years.

He said: “I think pretty much everybody acknowledges it shouldn’t happen until we’re out of the pandemic.

“Hopefully that will happen in the next few months, that we’ll see a genuinely sustained recovery as the vaccine programme rolls out.”

With the SNP campaigning on a “both votes SNP” strategy, Mr Harvie stressed that his party would be fielding both constituency and regional list candidates across Scotland.

He said: “People know that in every corner of Scotland, every community in Scotland, you can use your vote to get Green MSPs elected.

“And if you get Green MSPs elected they have a strong track record not of online conspiracy theories or just shouting from the sidelines, but actually making a difference, pushing the Scottish Government beyond its comfort zone.”

Ms Johnstone said polling so far had looked positive for the Greens.

Green MSPs had secured wider environmental and wildlife protections in the current session of parliament, she said, as well as free school meals and free public transport for under-21s.

Ms Johnstone said: “We’re going to work hard for each and every single vote.

“I’m certainly optimistic that we can return a bigger group.

“We’ve got a great party, a great activist base and we’ve had fabulous engagement from people across Scotland in the campaign so far and we certainly want to build on that.”