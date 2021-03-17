Blair Drummond safari park announces date for reopening

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Blair Drummond Safari Park has announced it will reopen on March 20.

The wildlife park, near Stirling, has been closed since December due to the most recent Covid-19 lockdown.

However, the park is set to reopen after the Scottish Government outlined the route map out of lockdown on Tuesday.

The park will only be open to local residents to begin with, in line with Level 3 lockdown restrictions, but hopes to welcome back other visitors soon.

The park has been closed due to Covid-19 restrictions (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The safari park has a number of measures remaining in place to keep visitors safe.

This includes a limit on the number of tickets, capped at less than 30% of usual capacity, with all tickets need to be pre-booked online.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the safari drive-thru, as usual, from the safety of their own car.

A one-way walking route through the other attractions in the 160-acre site has been put in place, including the giraffes, tigers and adventure play areas.

One-way systems will be in place (Andre Milligan/PA)

Gary Gilmour, general manager at the park, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our local visitors back from March 20.

“Visitors will notice lots of measures in place, and some areas of the park will be operating a little differently than usual.

“The safety of our visitors, staff and animals is our highest priority and we’ve worked hard to ensure that the new operating procedures allow everyone to enjoy a safe and fun day out.”