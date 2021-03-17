Genomic sequencing centre planned to identify and combat new coronavirus strains

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new £13 million genomic sequencing centre will be set up in Scotland to identify different variants of coronavirus, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

As part of the new testing strategy, to be announced in Holyrood on Wednesday afternoon, the cash will be invested in the sequencing centre over the next year.

Speaking the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing as she announced 12 coronavirus deaths and 625 positive cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the First Minister said the centre will be able to sequence up to 1,000 samples per day.

She said: “That’s going to be really important in the next phase of the pandemic, helping us identify new variants at as early a stage as possible so that we can try, where those variants are of concern, to make as sure as we can that they don’t get a foothold into the community and start to spread more widely.”

The First Minister said the centre will also be used in future for any other pandemics or similar public health crises.

Giving a further update on the daily figures, she said the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,529.

The daily test positivity rate is 3%, down from 3.8% the previous day.

There are 422 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 18 in 24 hours, and 38 patients are in intensive care, a fall of four.

Ms Sturgeon said vaccinations are “now accelerating again as supplies have picked up”, with more than 40,000 being inoculated in the past 24 hours.

She said as of 8.30am on Wednesday, 1,981,818 people had received the first dose of the vaccine, up 38,311.

A total of 10,987 people were given a second dose on Tuesday, taking this total to 181,879.