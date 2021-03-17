Wording of question criticised as poll puts support for staying in UK at 57%

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Support for independence in Scotland has dropped to 43% in a new poll, which asked a different question to past studies.

A Survation poll of 1,011 people, for pro-union group Scotland in Union, asked if respondents would like to “leave or remain in the UK”, similar to the question asked in the EU referendum of 2016.

Most recent polls have mirrored the question from the 2014 referendum, which asked if they believe Scotland should be independent.

When undecided voters are removed, support for remaining within the UK was 57%, compared to 43% for leaving.

Respondents were also asked to give the three issues they believe to be the most important to Scotland currently.

A major new opinion poll has found that support for Scotland remaining part of the UK has increased to 57%. Read more on the poll here 👇https://t.co/eqXcNxN17y pic.twitter.com/HWIvNYcnE3 — Scotland in Union (@scotlandinunion) March 17, 2021

The highest proportion said the pandemic was the most important issue (53%), followed by the NHS and social care (48%) and the economy and employment (46%).

Independence was ranked in the top three by just 8% of people.

Pamela Nash, the chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “This poll shows that a majority of people in Scotland want to remain part of the UK.

“This confirms the recent trend in polls, with the successful UK vaccination programme and UK-wide support for jobs and businesses, reminding us that we are stronger together.

“The SNP should stop prioritising division ahead of the issues that really matter to people.

“A staggering 92% of Scots do not think that independence is one of the top three issues facing Scotland.

“The SNP should focus on what really matters to people: Covid recovery, NHS and social care, and jobs. Instead it has chosen to use parliamentary time to debate separation, which shows how out of touch the nationalists are.

“The SNP’s negative vision to divide Scotland is being rejected and the people of Scotland want politicians to bring our country together and build a successful future for everyone.”

The poll’s change of question has drawn scorn from Scotland’s Justice Secretary, Humza Yousaf, who described the study as “rigged” in a cryptic tweet.

They will throw more conspiracies & rigged polls at us between now & polling day – we will stay focussed on Covid recovery & ask people who they trust to guide us through it, Nicola or Douglas Ross? In whose hands do they trust our Country's future – Scotland's or Westminster? — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) March 17, 2021

Mr Yousaf said: “They will throw more conspiracies and rigged polls at us between now and polling day – we will stay focussed on Covid recovery and ask people who they trust to guide us through it: Nicola or Douglas Ross?

“In whose hands do they trust our Country’s future: Scotland’s or Westminster?”

The SNP depute leader, Keith Brown, also pointed to the change in question, saying: “”Voters will see right through this desperate attempt to rig the question in a deliberate bid to confuse independence with Brexit.

“If the people of Scotland back a referendum at the coming election then that is what will happen; inventing fresh barriers to put in the way of voters getting a say simply will not stand.

“Scotland’s future must be firmly in Scotland’s hands – not Boris Johnson’s.”

The poll adds to a trend of the independence camp losing support in previous weeks, with the last seven polls now showing support for independence either equal or less than support for the union.