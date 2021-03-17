Scotland passes landmark as two million receive first dose of Covid vaccine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than two million people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Scotland, the Scottish Government has said.

The milestone was met on Wednesday, a week before the first anniversary of the UK being placed into the first lockdown.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that “virtually all” of those over the age of 65 had received their first dose, along with 67% of 60 to 64-year-olds, 42% of 55 to 59-year-olds and 34% of 50 to 54-year-olds.

All over-50s, unpaid carers and adults with certain underlying health conditions, are expected to have been invited for vaccination by mid-April, the First Minister said.

In a statement after the two millionth vaccination, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “That this has been achieved in little more than three months is down to the enormous efforts of our vaccination teams.

“I would like to thank everyone who is working tirelessly to make this a success, and also every individual who has taken up their offer of a vaccine.

“Scotland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme is now in the final stages of vaccinating the first nine priority groups.

“When you are offered the vaccine please take up the invitation. The vaccination programme is one of three key ways we are working to beat this virus, along with our expanded testing programme to identify cases and break chains of transmission and the important lockdown restrictions everyone in Scotland must follow.

“All these measures work to greatest effect when they work together.”

Dr Miles Mack, the chairman of he Academy of Medical Royal Colleges and Faculties in Scotland, reflected on the pace of the development, supply and rollout of vaccines.

“It is remarkable that a year after the first Covid-19 mortality in Scotland, effective vaccines have been developed, and are now being rapidly rolled out across the country,” he said.

“It is a testament to the hardworking healthcare staff, military personnel and volunteers that we mark the milestone of two million first dose vaccinations, since the vaccine rollout programme began in December.”

1,755,225 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 625 to 211,230 Sadly 12 more patients who tested positive have died (7,529 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/qktSimaTCb — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 17, 2021

The news comes as Scotland reported 12 more coronavirus deaths since Tuesday, and a further 625 cases.

The First Minister said at the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh that the death toll under this measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, is now 7,529.

The daily test positivity rate is 3%, down from 3.8% the previous day.

There are 422 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 18 in 24 hours, and 38 patients are in intensive care, a fall of four.

Ms Sturgeon said vaccinations are “now accelerating again as supplies have picked up”, with more than 40,000 being inoculated in the past 24 hours.

She said as of 8.30am on Wednesday, 1,981,818 people had received the first dose of the vaccine, up 38,311.

A total of 10,987 people were given a second dose on Tuesday, taking this total to 181,879.