Covid test capacity will reach 250,000 per day, minister says

Scotland’s coronavirus testing capacity will be increased to handle more than 250,000 samples each day, Public Health Minister Mairi Gougeon has said.

In an update to Scotland’s testing strategy, she announced more groups will be included in regular Covid testing, including all remaining NHS workers in Scotland.

PCR tests will also be offered to students prior to moving to university or college, while asymptomatic testing will increasingly be used in communities where cases are stubbornly high.

It comes after a £13 million genome sequencing service was announced for the next financial year, capable of tracking the genetic lineage of up to 1,000 cases a day.

All remaining NHS staff will have access to regular testing (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Gougeon set out the new strategy to the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, facing questions from opposition MSPs on why a large portion of the current capacity was going unused.

The Public Health Minister said: “At the start of the pandemic, before Test and Protect was launched, Scotland had a daily testing capacity of 350 tests.

“By the end of this month, daily testing capacity across the entire system will be at least 250,000 tests per day.”

She said testing would have to “become part of our everyday lives” in the months ahead.

The testing strategy document said the December pilot programme for targeted community testing, which includes both symptomatic and asymptomatic tests, had identified 830 cases from 22,133 samples.

Targeted community testing schemes have now been agreed with 20 councils in Scotland, Ms Gougeon said.

Donald Cameron said the Government was ‘nowhere near’ using its existing capacity (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Donald Cameron said that on Tuesday, only about 17,000 tests had actually been used out of Scotland’s capacity of 77,000.

He said the Government was “nowhere near” making full use of its existing capacity.

Ms Gougeon said it was important to retain an element of spare capacity, especially as lockdown restrictions were eased, saying: “Should there be other outbreaks, and we need to utilise that, it’s important that we have that resource there.”

The Government hopes to have 95% of the population within a half hour’s drive of a testing centre.

Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said community testing was “still too small-scale”, with less than 6,000 asymptomatic tests carried out last week.

Ms Gougeon said they hoped to have more people taking part in community testing across Scotland while advertising these schemes would be “absolutely critical”.