Majority of vulnerable families fear for mental health, report claims

Almost three-quarters of staff at a children’s charity in Scotland have reported fears from vulnerable families over mental health during the pandemic, according to a new report.

Action for Children carried out interviews with more than 100 of its frontline workers, with the findings published in its manifesto ahead of the 2021 Holyrood election.

It found 74% of staff relayed that families feared for their mental health as the biggest concern while 40% said they worried about their children falling behind with education.

Paul Carberry, Action for Children’s director for Scotland, said: “As we approach the first anniversary of lockdown, our research shows the damaging impact these last 12 months have had on the most vulnerable in society.

“Sadly, the longer this pandemic has lasted, the more and more families who now find themselves in crisis.

“We are seeing that extreme family stress and strain is the price, children and young people are paying.

“Action for Children has detailed a road map for political parties to follow so they can deliver that resilience generation Scotland needs to thrive.

“The pandemic has accelerated the need to make fundamental changes. Across Scotland, many families are in crisis and, tragically, vulnerable children are paying the price.”

The charity outlines a number of policies it believes should be initiated by any future Scottish Government.

They include an increase in the Scottish Child Payment to £20 per week, an education catch-up fund to ensure young people are not more disadvantaged as well as offering mental health provision to those people who have a substance misuse and or addiction issues.