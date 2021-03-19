Police in Scotland receive extra £10m for fleet of low emission patrol cars

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Government has provided £10 million in extra funding for low emissions police cars.

The new funding tranche, given to the Scottish Police Authority (SPA), will allow for the purchase of 235 ultra low emission vehicles (ULEVs).

The funding will also help to replace 140 vehicles running on fossil fuels, as well as taking a step towards the Scottish Government’s target of having the UK’s first ultra low emissions emergency services fleet by 2030.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf welcomed the investment (Jane Barlow/PA)

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I am pleased that the Scottish Government has been able to support Police Scotland with an additional £10 million to invest in modernising its fleet which will also enable them to accelerate their plans to transition to a sustainable ULEV fleet.

“This is in addition to the record £1.3 billion to be invested in policing next year, which includes a £60 million increase in the SPA resource budget and an extra £15 million to mitigate the impacts of coronavirus.

“Police Scotland’s fleet strategy has a focused drive towards decarbonising its fleet of vehicles, and demonstrates ambitious leadership in this area.”

SPA chairman Martyn Evans said the funding was an “extremely welcome investment” that will allow 20% of the current police fleet to be environmentally friendly this year.

And Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “This additional capital funding for policing is a significant step forward in providing appropriate investment in policing infrastructure.

“Our operational demands and plans mean we can quickly make use of such funding to give officers and staff the tools they need to do their jobs.

“Reform of policing in Scotland has brought many benefits to all communities across the country at a much reduced cost to the public purse.

“This welcome investment and the decision to eliminate policing’s structural funding deficit reflects the significant value policing provides to the public we serve.”