Eight further coronavirus deaths in Scotland

Scotland has recorded eight deaths from coronavirus and 488 positive tests in the past 24 hours, according to latest data.

Since the start of the outbreak 7,552 people have died who have tested positive as at March 20, figures published by the Scottish Government on Saturday showed.

The daily test positivity rate was 2.7%, down from 2.9% on Friday.

There were 367 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 30 in 24 hours, with 31 patients in intensive care, down from 35 the previous day.

The Scottish Government said that 2,085,525 people have now received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 207,028 have received their second dose.

The figures were released exactly a year since First Minister Nicola Sturgeon asked all restaurants, cafes, pubs and cinemas in Scotland to shut and schools closed with most children not to return until August.

Speaking in a televised address from Bute House in Edinburgh on March 20, 2020, she said that the country was “entering stormy waters”.

She warned “There’s no doubt difficult days do lie ahead” adding that “with compassion and kindness and dedication and expertise of our NHS we can and will get through this”.