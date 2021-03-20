Scottish Government minister’s office vandalised

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A Scottish Government minister’s parliamentary office has been vandalised.

Ben Macpherson posted a picture on Twitter of his Edinburgh office with the word “resign” written twice on the door.

The rural affairs minister said he would be spending Saturday afternoon cleaning the writing.

I’m sad to say that my office has been vandalised & I’m spending this afternoon cleaning it off. Offline & online, I think we all – political parties, the media, everyone – should try to engage in respectful dialogue, despite our disagreements, & dial it down a bit. #KeepTheHeid pic.twitter.com/Ja1hrxy05a — Ben Macpherson MSP (@BenMacpherson) March 20, 2021

“I’m sad to say that my office has been vandalised & I’m spending this afternoon cleaning it off,” he said.

“Offline & online, I think we all – political parties, the media, everyone – should try to engage in respectful dialogue, despite our disagreements, & dial it down a bit.”

Fellow SNP MSPs James Dornan and Clare Haughey showed their support for the minister.

Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston also added: “Sorry to see this, Ben. Whether we agree or disagree on certain issues, it’s totally unacceptable that this kind of thing appears to being increasing.

“Politicians and their staff should not have to face it.”