No new coronavirus deaths reported in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Scotland has reported no new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to latest data.

There have been 532 new cases of Covid-19 reported, with a daily test positivity rate of 2.9%, up from 2.7% on Saturday.

Since the start of the outbreak, 7,552 people have died who have tested positive as at March 21, figures published by the Scottish Government on Sunday showed.

1,774,052 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 532 to 213,529. The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 7,552. ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/Fq0Bg2SoU6 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 21, 2021

There were 344 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down from 367 the previous day.

Thirty-one patients were in intensive care, no change on the day before.

Although no new deaths were reported, the Scottish Government noted that registry offices are now generally closed at weekends.

So far, 2,144,940 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 220,188 have received their second dose.