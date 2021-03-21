No new coronavirus deaths reported in Scotland

Scotland has reported no new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to latest data.
There have been 532 new cases of Covid-19 reported, with a daily test positivity rate of 2.9%, up from 2.7% on Saturday.
Since the start of the outbreak, 7,552 people have died who have tested positive as at March 21, figures published by the Scottish Government on Sunday showed.
There were 344 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down from 367 the previous day.
Thirty-one patients were in intensive care, no change on the day before.
Although no new deaths were reported, the Scottish Government noted that registry offices are now generally closed at weekends.
So far, 2,144,940 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 220,188 have received their second dose.
Support The Courier today.
The Courier is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever — which is why our key content is free. However, you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Courier from just £5.99 a month. Because Local Matters.Subscribe