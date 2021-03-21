Police thank Old Firm fans as only ‘small groups’ gather for game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Police Scotland have thanked the “vast majority” of Old Firm fans after feared mass gatherings failed to materialise.

Following Rangers’ title win earlier this month, hundreds of fans took to the streets of Glasgow to celebrate, flouting rules on social distancing and mass gatherings.

The celebrations drew the ire of the police and politicians, while officers were criticised for what some said was a lax response.

Ahead of Sunday’s Rangers v Celtic game, which ended in a 1-1 draw, fans had been warned against gatherings, with officers even visiting some at their homes to urge them against it.

Assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins said: “I’d like to thank the vast majority of fans from both clubs who took responsibility to prevent the spread of coronavirus by staying at home and not gathering at Celtic Park or anywhere else.

“Where small groups of people did gather, officers engaged and encouraged them to disperse and return home.

“The clear message to all supporters as the football season continues over the coming weeks is to stay safe by staying at home and please do not gather in large groups.”

Ahead of the game, both clubs were clear that supporters should not meet, at Celtic Park, Ibrox or anywhere else.

The match itself was also subject to a late decision, with the Scottish Government, Police Scotland, representatives of both teams and football officials locked in talks on Friday to confirm if it would be able to go ahead.

Mr Higgins added: “I’m grateful for the co-operation and support from all clubs and we will continue to work with them and the Scottish Government to ensure the season can be completed safely.”