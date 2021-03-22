Macintosh: I can still have role in public life even as I quit Holyrood

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Holyrood Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh says he is “certainly not retiring” when he steps down as an MSP.

After 22 years in the Scottish Parliament, he said he would still like to make a contribution to public life.

Mr Macintosh was one of the original batch of MSPs after the first ever elections to the devolved Scottish Parliament were held in 1999, with the former TV producer winning the Eastwood seat for Labour.

He remained as the constituency MSP for the area until 2016 when he lost out to Tory Jackson Carlaw, but was still returned to Holyrood on the regional list system, representing the West of Scotland.

MSPs then voted for him to be the Scottish Parliament’s fifth presiding officer, something he described as being a “tremendous honour”.

Speaking to PA Scotland as he prepares to leave Holyrood, Mr Macintosh said while he was “certainly not retiring” he was “not quite sure what I am going to do next”.

He added: “I certainly don’t intend to retire and I would like to think I can still make a contribution to public life, particularly in Scotland.”

With Mr Macintosh having been part of Holyrood since its inception, he recalled the “sense of optimism and anticipation” when the new devolved parliament was established.

More than two decades on, he said Scotland was now a more self-confident nation, in part because of the work done at Holyrood.

Speaking to PA Scotland, he said: “We are willing now to face up to our own issues, our own problems, or own weaknesses and failures. And because we are facing up to them, are able to tackle them.”

Scotland becoming the first part of the UK to ban smoking in enclosed public places back in 2006 was key to this, he said.

Mr Macintosh stated: “There’s no doubt for me the key moment was the smoking legislation, because that was a sign of a country willing to take difficult decisions, to take responsibility for our own health rather than always blaming someone else. That was a tipping point, as it were.”

Scotland banned smoking in enclosed public places in March 2006. (David Cheskin/PA)

He added: “When it happened there was a huge sense of relief. It was really eye-opening, and that gave us the confidence then to go on and do other measures and just address this idea of addressing our own public health, which was long overdue.”

Mr Macintosh then successfully pushed a member’s Bill through Holyrood to regulate sunbed parlours, banning unmanned premises from operating and preventing children from using sunbeds in tanning salons.

And while he said “most experience as an MSP is of frustration”, he said that was another high point in his career.

He stated: “I was very successful and very pleased to be getting my member’s Bill, and the incoming SNP administration in 2007 agreed to adopt it and put it into law, which was fantastic.”

But while he said the Scottish Parliament had “achieved so much”, Mr Macintosh said that “a life in politics is one of continual frustration, continual disappointment”.

He added: “You are constantly trying to achieve change, address wrongs or tackle unfairness and sometimes you have to be satisfied with the attempt – the fact that you are trying to tackle and trying to help. It is rare that you get an entirely satisfactory resolution or satisfactory outcome.

“You spend a lot of time trying to achieve things and they don’t necessarily come to fruition, I look back now and I think about the hopes we had to tackle poverty in Scotland, to improve equality and there are so many individual cases of unfairness I have come across in my constituency or in my region and, to be honest, most of them you don’t achieve the outcome you want.

“I can look around Scotland now and think we are a more tolerant and more liberal, I think more understanding society, a more confident nation.

“And we have made a lot of progress in so many ways, but there is no point in pretending there is not poverty on our doorstep, and there is inequality everywhere in our society.”

In these circumstances he said that “sometimes it is just the very fact that you are standing up, and speaking up for somebody in the Scottish Parliament, that is what actually matters, as much as the outcome, it is the fact you have recognised what is wrong and you are calling it out, speaking up for people.”

Mr Macintosh said: “That is the achievement, that is what the Parliament does, that is what the Parliament is best at, actually.”