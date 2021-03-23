Seven coronavirus deaths recorded as Scotland marks lockdown anniversary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Seven deaths of coronavirus patients have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours, according to the latest official figures.

There were 495 new cases in the same period with a daily test positivity rate of 3.6%, down slightly from 3.7% on Monday.

The death toll under the measure used for the daily figures – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,559.

Scottish Government figures also indicate 341 people in hospital are confirmed to have the virus – down 12 in 24 hours – and of these, 28 patients are in intensive care, down five.

A total of 2,214,672 people received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination as of 7.30am on Tuesday and 235,671 have received their second dose.

The figures come as Scotland and the rest of the UK marks a National Day of Reflection, one year since lockdown was first introduced amid the pandemic.

A minute’s silence was held at noon on Tuesday while prominent buildings and landmarks will be illuminated including the Kelpies, Wallace Monument and Ness Bridge.

People are encouraged to stand on their doorsteps with phones, candles and torches at 8pm to signify a “beacon of remembrance”.