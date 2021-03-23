Sturgeon: Glitch with vaccination letters that saw 60,000 miss jabs is resolved

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A “glitch” in the coronavirus vaccine system which saw some appointment letters not be delivered in time has been resolved, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister confirmed that about 60,000 Scots missed their appointment to get the jab last week – as she apologised to those who lost out because of problems with letters.

Speaking about the vaccination programme, Ms Sturgeon said: “When we implement a programme of this scale, and at this speed, it is inevitable, unfortunately, that there will be glitches and things that do not go as well as we want and that is true of the scheduling, printing and posting of letters associated with the programme.”

Nicola Sturgeon said she had been assured the ‘glitch’ with vaccine appointment letters has been resolved (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

She was questioned on what had gone wrong by Scottish Conservative Holyrood leader, Ruth Davidson.

So far more than 2.2 million Scots, almost half the country’s adult population, have received their first dose of the vaccine.

But Ms Davidson said: “Last week, one in seven vaccine appointments were missed because of delays in delivering the letters.”

Ms Sturgeon insisted that the vaccination programme was still “progressing extremely well”.

Speaking at Holyrood, the First Minister said the Government was “aware of issues with the delivery of appointment letters in the early part of last week”.

Work is being done with Royal Mail and others to “understand all of the detail of that,” she added.

But Ms Sturgeon stressed: “I have been given an assurance that the issue has been resolved.

“I want to apologise to anybody affected. There were around 60,000 appointments that were not attended.

“We are closely monitoring day-to-day uptake versus projections and trying to make sure we understand the reasons why people might not be attending for appointments.

“Undoubtedly last week that would have been partly down to the issue with letters, but there will also be other issues.”

Work to rebook appointments is already underway, the First Minister said, pledging this would be done “as quickly as possible”.