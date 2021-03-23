MSPs pass Bill to reform pub relationships with breweries

Something went wrong - please try again later.

MSPs have voted to pass a Bill aimed at reforming tied pubs.

The Tied Pubs (Scotland) Bill, which was put forward by Labour MSP Neil Bibby, will create a statutory pubs code and appoint an independent adjudicator, in an effort to ensure tenants in brewery-owned pubs are not locked into unfair deals.

Currently, there are 750 tied pubs in Scotland, with some forced as part of their deal to only buy beer and other goods from their landlord, although these are regularly able to pay less than market value in rent for the premises they run.

Neil Bibby proposed the Bill which passed on Tuesday (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Mr Bibby acknowledged that the idea of tied pubs was “sound”, but added that some are left working long hours in a demanding job for less than minimum wage.

The Bill will also allow for tenants to request an agreement where they pay market level rent and do not enter into an agreement which dictates where they can buy their stock.

The Labour MSP said the Bill aimed to fulfil three principles; “fair and lawful dealing, that tied tenants should be no worse off because of the tie, that tied deals provide a fair share of risk and reward”.

He said: “Passing this Bill will see those aims realised.”

Mr Bibby added: “Although today will hopefully prove to be the end of a long journey for this Bill, it’s only the start of a new chapter for the sector.

“The next session of the parliament will see the Scottish Government consulting fully, meaningfully and thoroughly on a draft code.

“It will be vital for the future of the sector to get that code right.”

Mr Bibby continued: “It is my hope that after today pub owning businesses and tenants and their representative bodies put aside any differences and work together collaboratively and constructively to ensure the success of the code which will benefit so many people in Scotland.”

Business minister Jamie Hepburn said: “This government is certainly committed to full and meaningful engagement if development of the code falls to us.

“The code will govern the relationship between pub owned businesses and their tied tenants – it will need to be developed within two years but if it falls to this government then we will look to do this as soon as possible.

“I’d like to continue to work closely with stakeholders to make sure the code is one that works well for the whole of the sector – a sector that I want to see recover and flourish.”

The Scottish Pub and Beer Association said the passage of the Bill was a “sad day for Scotland’s pubs”, adding that it would put “the recovery of our sector in greater jeopardy”.