Scotland records highest number of daily positive Covid cases in a month

Scotland has recorded its highest daily number of positive Covid-19 cases in the past month.
Daily figures from the Scottish Government show that there have been 701 new positive Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
Statistics showed that about one in every 275 people in Scotland have now had the coronavirus.
Figures showed that there had also been 10 new deaths registered, bringing the total number to 7,572.
A total of 310 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 11 in 24 hours, and 32 patients are in intensive care, an increase of one.
The daily test positivity rate is 2.4% – down from 3.1% on the previous day.
Statistics show that 2,285,711 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination. This is an increase of 36,099 on the previous day’s figures.
A total of 263,236 have now received their second dose.
Support The Courier today.
The Courier is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever — which is why our key content is free. However, you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Courier from just £5.99 a month. Because Local Matters.Subscribe