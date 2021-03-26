Covid cases fall back a day after infections hit monthly high

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Coronavirus cases have reduced in Scotland, a day after the highest daily figure in the past month was recorded.

The latest official figures show 543 new positive Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 701 the previous day, with a 2.4% daily test positivity rate.

Scottish Government statistics also confirmed six deaths of people who have tested positive.

Today’s Covid statistics. Please continue to follow all the vital public health advice. https://t.co/hzryNd63dW — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 26, 2021

The death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,578.

The number of people in hospital confirmed to have the virus also fell in the past 24 hours from 310 to 296. Of these, 26 patients are in intensive care – down six.

A total of 2,322,832 people had received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as of 7.30am on Friday, and 279,814 had received their second.