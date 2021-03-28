Alba Party supporters’ details hacked from website

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Supporters of Alex Salmond’s new political project have had details hacked from its website.

The Alba Party was alerted to a potential breach of the names of those supporting its events on the site, the day after its launch.

It claims this was the only detail to be hacked and users can be “confident” the site is now secure.

A statement said: “We apologise that our site did not withstand this breach but assure all supporters that we will not allow this type of black arts activity to deflect from our entirely positive campaign to gain a #Supermajority for independence in the Scottish Parliament.”

The party claims it closed the functionality which allowed the breach at 10.30am on Saturday and informed the Information Commissioner’s Office of the action.