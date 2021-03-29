Tories pledge to build 40,000 social homes if elected

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

The Scottish Conservatives would build 40,000 homes for social rent over the next parliament if they are elected, party leader Douglas Ross has said.

Setting out the party’s housebuilding manifesto pledge, Mr Ross said he would set a target of 8,000 socially rented homes to be built each year.

He said the Conservatives would introduce a new Communities Bill to ensure new housing developments lead to increased funding for roads and schools.

The coronavirus pandemic led to delays in the construction of new affordable homes with Mr Ross saying the Government had missed its target.

The Scottish Conservative leader said: “The health crisis may soon be over but the economic crisis is looming.

“We have to break ground quickly and start rebuilding Scotland right away to avoid a jobs catastrophe.

“We are setting bold targets for the next Scottish Parliament to launch the biggest social housing drive since devolution began and to restore the construction sector to the housebuilding levels we saw pre-SNP and pre-financial crash.

“It won’t be easy but we need plans to rebuild Scotland that meet the scale of the economic challenge facing us.”

He added: “Our proposals would forge a thriving construction sector, create tens of thousands of jobs and drive economic growth, so we can better support public services in the future.

“We have set more ambitious goals than the SNP but if we have a Scottish Parliament 100% focussed on rebuilding Scotland, instead of one hell-bent on pursuing independence, our targets can be met.

“We only have to elect enough MSPs who are fixated on building up, not breaking up Scotland.”